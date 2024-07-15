Royal College of Physicians urges clinicians to take climate action

With the NHS responsible for around 40% of the UK’s public sector emissions and 4% of total emissions, the health service in England has committed to reach net zero on all direct emissions by 2040. The RCP’s new toolkit suggests a range of actions that physicians can take in their day-to-day practice to help mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change, including:

The RCP believes all physicians have a vital role to play in helping the NHS reach its net zero goal – changes to clinical practice and how care is delivered, whether large or small, will make an important contribution to reducing the environmental impact of the health service.

The toolkit also brings together the evidence showing the impact of climate change on health, with the goal of educating as many physicians as possible on this issue. Case studies from across the NHS showcase how physicians can adopt these actions into their day-to-day practice.

The effects of the climate crisis are increasingly visible. 2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK, causing nearly 3,000 excess deaths during five heat periods, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) projecting the potential for heat-related deaths to increase 580% to 10,889 each year between now and the 2050s.

Commenting on the Green Physician Toolkit, Professor Ramesh Arasaradnam, RCP academic vice president, said: “Those working in the NHS will be some of the first to see the health effects of climate change, if they have not done so already. The need to act has never been more urgent and we hope that our Green Physician Toolkit will support the physician community with small steps that can make a difference.