Construction Adhesive Tapes Market worth $3.6 USD billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Construction Adhesive Tapes Market is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2023 to USD 3.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The activities related to building and construction are still a major driving force behind this increased demand. Due to their many uses, these adhesive tapes are becoming more and more important in a variety of building tasks.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222451392

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Construction Adhesive Tapes Market”

485 - Market Data Tables

62 - Figures

344 - Pages

List of Key Players in Construction Adhesive Tapes Market:

3M (US) Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Tesa SE (Germany) Scapa Group Ltd (UK) Intertape Polymer Group (Canada) Beery Global Inc. (US) Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan) Sika AG (Switzerland)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Construction Adhesive Tapes Market:

Drivers: Increasing investments in construction industry to propel the market growth. Restraints: Raw Material Price Volatility. Opportunity: Increasing demand in emerging economies to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Challenges: Established infrastructure in developed countries to be a major challenge for market growth.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222451392

Key Findings of the Study:

Hot melt-based technology estimated to grow with the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume. Flooring segments lead the construction adhesive tapes market. Residential end-use industry segment to grow with highest CAGR during forecasted period. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for construction adhesive tapes globally.

The market for construction adhesive tapes is expected to be dominated by solvent-based technology over the estimated period. This technology—also known as oil-based or alkyd adhesives—heavily depends on solvent concentrations that are greater. With this procedure, solvents that evaporate during the drying process are used to manufacture adhesives, which are then primarily recycled back into the production cycle. Toluene, heptane, acetone, n-butyl acetate, methyl ethyl ketone, methylene chloride, naphtha, and mineral spirits are often used solvents in the production of these adhesives.

The market for construction adhesive tapes is expected to develop at the second-fastest rate for rubber resin types. These tapes, which are made of natural and synthetic rubber, are known for their strong peel strength and robust tackiness. This is because they are good at sticking to low-energy, non-polar surfaces like polyethylene and polypropylene. Moreover, compared to many acrylic-based alternatives, rubber-based construction adhesive tapes typically offer a more affordable solution. Extremely flexible rubber-based tapes provide excellent peel strength, a versatile formulation, and excellent thermal and electrical insulation qualities.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=222451392

Based on technology, Over the projected period, the construction adhesive tapes market's hot-melt technology segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in terms of both value and volume. Hot-melt adhesives are applied liquid and solidify upon cooling. They are made entirely of solid components based on thermoplastic polymers. Using hot-melt technology, sticky tapes are made by melting the adhesive and moving it to a coating head while it is still molten. The adhesive layer is then formed by pressing the molten adhesive through a die. Hot-melt adhesives are becoming more and more popular because of their quick setting time, low material and processing costs, and minimal environmental effect. In terms of technology use, solvent-based techniques are the most popular used technology.

Based on resin type, in terms of both value and volume, the acrylic segment of the construction adhesive tapes market is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate possible while the forecast year. The moisture vapor transmission rate of these tapes demonstrates their moisture permeability. The thickness and formulation of the adhesive layer determine how much moisture can pass through. Construction adhesive tapes with an acrylic basis are more robust and stable than those with a rubber base. Acrylic resin is in high demand because of its many applications in different building industries, cost-effectiveness, and favourable physical and chemical qualities.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com