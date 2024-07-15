Nancy Marks and Glass Arts Collective Recognized for Outstanding Contribution to Local Community
Glass Arts Collective honored at Small Business Recognition Breakfast, celebrating the vital role of small businesses in community growth and resilience
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Third District, her dedicated staff, and the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Marks, owner of Glass Arts Collective, is thrilled to announce the Collective's recent recognition for contributions to the local community. This honor highlights not only the artistic achievements of the Collective but also underscores the vital role small businesses play in fostering vibrant, resilient communities.
— Nancy Marks
Glass Arts Collective was one of many outstanding small businesses to have been recognized by its local chamber in association with Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Third District, at the first Small Business Recognition Breakfast.
Founded with a passion for the transformative power of glass art, Glass Arts Collective has become a cornerstone of the local art scene. By offering workshops, classes, and gallery exhibitions, the Collective has created a dynamic space where creativity flourishes and community connections are forged.
Small businesses like Glass Arts Collective are the heartbeat of every community. They provide unique services, personalized experiences, and a sense of identity that larger corporations often cannot. The Collective’s success is a testament to the profound impact that small businesses have on local economies, culture, and social cohesion.
"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Third District, her dedicated staff, and the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce" states Marks. "As a small niche business, we understand how easily one can fall through the cracks in such a vast geographic area. The Chamber's recognition and unwavering support have made us feel truly seen and valued. This acknowledgment not only honors our work but also fuels our passion to continue contributing to the vibrant community we are proud to be a part of. Thank you for shining a light on our small business and the impact we strive tomake."
The recognition comes at a time when the value of supporting small businesses has never been more apparent. As communities continue to navigate the challenges of the modern world, small businesses remain resilient, adapting and innovating to meet the needs of their patrons. The Glass Arts Collective stands as a shining example of this resilience and the positive impact small businesses have on the quality of life in our community.
Nancy Marks
Glass Arts Collective
+1 818-318-1462
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube