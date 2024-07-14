MPD Investigating Fort Dupont Park Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Fort Dupont Park.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the report of an unconscious person in the park area near the 3300 block of Fort DuPont Drive, Southeast. Officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Ambria Farmer of District Heights, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24107364

