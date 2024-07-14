Xi Jinping Meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

On the afternoon of July 4, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China-Türkiye relations have maintained steady momentum of growth. As major developing countries and members of the Global South, China and Türkiye share broad common understandings on pursuing their respective national development and vitalization and upholding the norms governing international relations. The two sides should support each other in safeguarding respective core interests, constantly consolidate political mutual trust, advance high-level mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote greater development of China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relations.

Xi Jinping stressed that China supports Türkiye in following a development path suited to its own national conditions, encourages greater trade between the two sides, supports Chinese enterprises in increasing investment in Türkiye, works to advance bilateral cooperation on infrastructure projects in an orderly manner, and encourages more Chinese citizens to travel to Türkiye. China and Türkiye have common or similar views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Ukraine crisis and other issues, and should keep in close communication. China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Türkiye within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Group of 20.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye attaches great importance to developing relations with China, stays committed to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields between the two countries, firmly adheres to the one-China principle and respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. China is Türkiye's most important economic and trade partner in Asia and the world. The Turkish side welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Türkiye and more Chinese tourists to visit Türkiye. He expressed the hope that the two sides will further synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Türkiye's development strategies and expand cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, infrastructure and clean energy. The Turkish side appreciates China's significant contributions to promoting world peace, including its fair and just position on the Palestinian question. Türkiye hopes to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.