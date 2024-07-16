Popular YouTuber Listed 3-bedroom Condo in Cabo San Lucas for Remote Work and Monthly Rentals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofia Web, a prominent YouTuber with over 200,000 subscribers and a seasoned digital nomad, has just launched a cutting-edge Airbnb listing at Marea Los Cabos Unit Fragata 403. This premium 3-bedroom, 3-bath condo is now available for monthly rentals in Cabo San Lucas, catering specifically for digital nomads and remote workers who are searching for Cabos furnished monthly rentals and extended stays.
At just three blocks from the lively Medano Beach and a short stroll from the busy marina, Marea Los Cabos is situated at Av. del Pescador 8, El Medano Ejidal. This fully Furnished Apartment with dedicated working space combines modern amenities with comfort.
When remote workers rent long term Marea Los Cabos Unit Fragata 403 they get to enjoy a host of amenities, including fast WiFi (150 Mbps), a dedicated workspace, smart lock, private balcony, air conditioning, washing machine, and full kitchen, meeting the varied needs of digital nomads & remote workers seeking Cabos Furnished Monthly Rentals and Extended Stays
Sofia Web underscores the importance of having a private, well-equipped space for remote work. She shares, "As a digital nomad, I struggled to find great long-term rentals with fast internet in Cabo San Lucas. This condo at Marea Los Cabos provides everything a remote worker needs to thrive in Cabo."
In addition to its prime location and state-of-the-art amenities, guests who stay at Marea Los Cabos Unit Fragata 403 will enjoy exclusive free access to community perks, including a pool, gym, and complimentary concierge assistance.
Beyond launching Marea Los Cabos Unit Fragata 403, Sofia Web is embarking on a new initiative aimed at enhancing real estate investments in Latin America. By leveraging AI and big data, her company plans to expand its portfolio to include commercial real estate opportunities throughout the region.
"Our goal is to invest in real estate in Latin America by harnessing the power of AI technology and big data. We are committed to developing properties that meet the market's evolving needs, providing exceptional value and innovative solutions," stated Sofia Web.
Apartment Details:
Address: Av. del Pescador 8, El Medano Ejidal, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Booking URL: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1186318207408972873
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/LGxEufXUbSV5t4tu5
contact@rentmarealoscabos.com