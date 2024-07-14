DPM Heng Swee Keat to visit Brunei Darussalam, 14 to 17 July 2024

Source: PMO

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will visit Brunei Darussalam from 14 to 17 July 2024 as the Singapore Government’s representative to the 78th birthday celebrations of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

As part of the official programme, Deputy Prime Minister Heng will attend the Royal Guard of Honour Ceremony, Investiture Ceremony, and the Royal Banquet. Deputy Prime Minister Heng will have an audience with the Sultan and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha. Deputy Prime Minister Heng will also have engagements with various Bruneian Ministers and business leaders, and visit the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, and an aquaculture farm.

These annual visits by Singapore leaders to personally convey well-wishes to the Sultan on his birthday reflect the longstanding special relationship between Singapore and Brunei Darussalam. Deputy Prime Minister Heng’s visit also takes place as Singapore and Brunei Darussalam celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

