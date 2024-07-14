Lithuania Initiates the Position of Transport Attaché in Kyiv City for the Development of Logistics, Denys Kostrzhevskyi
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Communications and Transport of Lithuania initiated the creation of the position of a transport attaché at the Embassy of Lithuania in Ukraine.
Such a step is aimed at diversifying the export of services after the loss of the markets of Russia and Belarus, and also aims to support transport and logistics companies in finding new suppliers and directions for the import of materials.
The new attaché will help in the development of a transport corridor that will connect the Baltic Sea with the Black and Aegean Seas through Ukraine.
“Lithuania demonstrates foresight and flexibility by adapting to new realities and looking for ways to diversify its economic ties. This initiative opens up new prospects for the development of transport corridors between the Baltic and Black Seas. Lithuania, with its experience and capabilities, will be able to help Ukraine after the war to become an important transit hub in the region, which will be beneficial for all participants in the process”, Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv International Airport and Vice President of the European Facilitation Platform (EFP), states.
Currently, Lithuanians have five transport attachés working in Poland, Kazakhstan, and in the country’s permanent mission in Brussels. The new attaché in Ukraine will be the sixth and important element in the system of supporting Lithuanian transport interests abroad.
“The Lithuanian initiative is timely and much needed; it will help create new supply chains that do not depend on Russia and Belarus, and will increase our economic resilience,” Denys Kostrzhevskyi stated.
At the same time, he emphasises the importance of restoring and developing the aviation sector after the war, since it is a key element of modern logistics and transport.
“The transport attaché is also supposed to take care of this issue, contributing to the restoration and expansion of air links”, Mr Kostrzhevskyi summed up.
If the Lithuanians approve this initiative at the government level, the attaché will begin working in October.
