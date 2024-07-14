TAIWAN, July 14 - President Lai condemns political violence following shooting at campaign event of former US President Trump

Following a shooting which took place at a campaign event held by United States presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that President Lai Ching-te extends his concern to former President Trump and is praying for his swift recovery. She said that President Lai strongly condemns political violence of any form, and expresses his deepest condolences to all those affected by the attack.

Spokesperson Kuo also said that upon learning of the attack, President Lai directed Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) to call Raymond Greene, Director of the Taipei Office of the American Institute in Taiwan, to express Taiwan’s concern. The spokesperson emphasized that Taiwan will continue to work with other like-minded democratic countries in upholding the rules-based international order and that we stand in solidarity with the international community in support of democracy. Taiwan, she said, will continue to act as a force for good in the world.