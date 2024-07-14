Statement from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement regarding the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania earlier today.

“U.S. Secret Service Director Cheatle and I have briefed President Biden on today’s shooting in Pennsylvania. DHS and the Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate the shooting. We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today. We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security. Maintaining the security of the Presidential candidates and their campaign events is one of our Department’s most vital priorities.”

###