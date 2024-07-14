Submit Release
News Search

There were 161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,842 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement regarding the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania earlier today. 

“U.S. Secret Service Director Cheatle and I have briefed President Biden on today’s shooting in Pennsylvania. DHS and the Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate the shooting. We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today. We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security. Maintaining the security of the Presidential candidates and their campaign events is one of our Department’s most vital priorities.” 

###

You just read:

Statement from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more