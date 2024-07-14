Attorney General Bird Statement on Failed Assassination Attempt of President Trump

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement regarding today's failed assassination attempt of President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania:

"Today’s heinous assassination attempt was not just an attack on President Trump, it was an attack on our country, and our democracy.

And while it failed at killing President Trump, it murdered one of our fellow Americans. This attack was nothing short of evil. Bob and I mourn with the family who lost their loved one.

I thank law enforcement and first responders for their swift response. Please join me in praying for President Trump’s recovery, the families of the Americans who were tragically shot, and our country."

