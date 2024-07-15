Chad Scott Coaching Announces The Olympic Challenge - A Free 2-Day Workshop That Helps Everyday People Go For Gold

Learn How To Make Big Changes with Cutting-Edge Tools & Techniques Used by Gold Medal Olympians

The Summer Olympics inspire us with stories of commitment, hard work, and success. Our goal is to channel that inspiration into actionable steps so participants achieve their gold medal in life.” — Chad Scott

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the excitement of the Summer Olympics capturing the world's attention, Chad Scott Coaching announces "Take The Olympic Challenge and Go For Gold," a unique, free 2-day workshop designed to help participants achieve something big this summer.This groundbreaking workshop, to be held on July 20 & 21, is the first and only event of its kind where individuals can learn to overcome barriers and achieve their most important goals using Olympic inspiration. Whether it’s achieving financial success, finding love, improving health, or excelling in a profession or hobby, this workshop provides the tools to go for gold.Workshop Highlights:1) Break Through Failure & Learn How To Stop Procrastinating : Studies show most people fail at the same life changes 10 times over without success. Learn how to use powerful tools that override fear and failure, activate the pre-frontal cortex, and trigger automatic action that leads to guaranteed success.2) Learn the same Guaranteed Goal Formula used by Gold Medal Olympians: Backed by science, this formula helps participants accomplish something they have never done before.3) East Meets West: Synergistic tools inspired by Eastern and Western methodologies combine the power of psychology and physiology to bring about immediate and long-term transformation.Why Attend:As athletes worldwide aim for excellence at the Summer Olympics, this workshop aims to inspire participants to strive for excellence and translate Olympic inspiration into significant personal victories. In addition to practical tools and resources, participants will gain access to a supportive community of like-minded individuals, providing a network of inspiration, accountability, and encouragement throughout their journey towards their goals during the Olympics.Event Details:Dates: July 20 & 21Time: 10:00 AM PST - 1:00 PM ESTLocation: OnlineOnline Registration: Free (Limited spots available)Registration Information:To secure a spot, visit https://chadscottcoaching.com/gold or contact support at support@ChadScottCoaching.com.This workshop provides a transformative experience aimed at overcoming procrastination, setting and achieving goals, and taking decisive action. Whether launching a new business, pursuing a passion project, or making a positive life change, participants will embark on a journey of growth, equipped with tools and strategies inspired by Olympic champions to reach their own "gold" milestones.About Chad Scott Coaching:Through distinguished publications, trainings, and The Breakthrough Coaching Program, the Chad Scott Coaching team has successfully empowered over 60,000 individuals to overcome financial obstacles, elevate their health, remedy ailments, build loving relationships, amplify performance, and uncover genuine fulfillment in their lives.As a master life and mindset coach, yoga and breathwork instructor, and fitness and nutrition counselor for over 20 years, Chad Scott possesses a wealth of wisdom and tools inspired by both Eastern and Western methodologies, which has led to a coaching philosophy that addresses foundational issues of personal challenges at their core, ensuring lasting transformations. Chad's approach goes beyond superficial solutions and offers a transformative path to achieving dreams, goals, and wellness for individuals from all backgrounds, establishing him as a leader and trailblazer in holistic personal development.

