U.S. Chamber of Commerce Reaction to Shooting at Trump Rally

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement on the violence at former President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania:

"We are relieved to hear that President Trump is safe following the shooting at his rally, and we are deeply saddened by the impact on the innocent attendees, including the tragic loss of life. There is no place in our democracy for acts of violence. Now, more than ever, we must unite as a country and uphold the democratic values that define us as a nation."