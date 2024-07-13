Meeting Axis Deers by Yu-Jung Tseng Wins Iron in A' Landscape Design Awards
Innovative Pocket Park Design Inspired by Local Ecology Receives Prestigious International RecognitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized international design competition, has announced Yu-Jung Tseng as a winner in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category for the innovative project "Meeting Axis Deers." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the landscape design industry, celebrating its outstanding features and positive impact on the community.
Meeting Axis Deers showcases the transformative potential of thoughtful landscape design in urban environments. By creating an accessible and vibrant pocket park within a residential area, the project addresses the growing need for green spaces that promote public welfare and connect people with nature. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in sustainable urban development and demonstrates the practical benefits of integrating ecological principles into landscape design.
The award-winning design draws inspiration from the historical landscape of the region, reimagining the once-abundant meadows and forests inhabited by graceful Axis deer. Through diverse planting and curved terrain constructed with locally recycled materials, Meeting Axis Deers creates a multi-sensory experience that evokes the poetry and memories of the area's natural heritage. The pocket park not only serves as a vibrant ecological habitat but also mitigates urban heat island effects and manages rainwater effectively.
Receiving the Iron A' Design Award for Meeting Axis Deers reinforces Yu-Jung Tseng's commitment to pushing the boundaries of landscape design while prioritizing environmental sustainability and community well-being. This recognition serves as motivation for the designer to continue exploring innovative solutions that harmonize the built environment with the natural world, inspiring future projects that contribute to the creation of resilient and thriving urban landscapes.
About Yu-Jung Tseng
Yu-Jung Tseng is a talented landscape designer from Taiwan who has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the power of nature in addressing the challenges of urban living environments. With a focus on creating pleasant and comfortable spaces that improve the quality of residential public landscapes, Yu-Jung Tseng's designs prioritize ecological restoration, carbon reduction, and the promotion of healthy living. The designer's portfolio showcases a range of successful projects, including landscape design and construction for various settings, interior design, architectural design, and public art installation planning and curation.
About Millet Design Co., Ltd.
Millet Design, founded in 2003 in Taiwan, is a company dedicated to harnessing the power of nature to enhance living environments in the face of extreme climates. With over 20 years of experience in residential environment design, Millet Design has consistently created pleasant and comfortable living spaces that significantly improve the quality of residential public landscapes. The company's nature-based design approach focuses on restoring ecological environments, reducing carbon emissions, and creating healthy living environments. Millet Design offers comprehensive services, including landscape architecture, interior design, architectural design, and public art installation, with a portfolio consisting of hundreds of successful projects.
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity, integrating industry best practices and technical know-how. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and ability to provide fulfillment and positive feelings while contributing to making the world a better place.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across various industries. With a mission to advance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands who demonstrate exceptional creativity and design capabilities. The Landscape Planning and Garden Design category welcomes entries from garden designers, design agencies, companies, and entities operating within the landscape and garden design industry. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants gain global exposure and recognition for their outstanding contributions to the field. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the highest standards of innovation, sustainability, aesthetics, and functionality. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
