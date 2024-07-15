Unveiling The Life Coaching Process With The Author & Life Coach From India
From almost past 2 decades life coach Sahil Kumar Nagpal has been empowering people with skills & methods of self-development.VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From almost past 2 decades life coach Sahil Kumar Nagpal has been empowering people with skills & methods of self-development. Renowned as life coach, Sahil helps individuals coming from various walks of life. He is founder of online media house named Optimum Living Media, that deals with elemental information of health, wellness & spirituality.
Tapestry Of Complete Transformation
He has a unique approach towards the life coaching process. Sahil blends the long tested ancient wisdom with modern research. With his own spiritual experiences and research he has done in ancient sciences like yoga, tantra & Vedanta, he offers a very systematic methodology of upgrading oneself. These principles are then interwoven with the latest advancements in modern psychology & physiology creating a framework for holistic transformation. His methods helps people bring inner peace, more awareness & spiritual upliftment.
His blended approach helps students cope with daily stresses easily. With Sahil’s guidance many students have managed to become a better version of themselves. Stress, anxiety, self-doubt, not having clarity, etc are some issues that Life Coach Sahil Kumar Nagpal deals with.
Author Of Book Series
Sahil has written two books titled Life The Way You Design, Part 1 – The Designer, Part 2 – The Method. Part 1 was published in Feb, 2021 and Part 2 was published in Feb 2023.
Both the books are amalgamation of modern sciences of physiology & psychology and ancient sciences of yoga, tantra & Vedanta. The book guides the reader how to take charge of their life so that they can overcome challenges in life and achieve their goals.
Sahil is also working on similar self-help, non fiction books. He plans to launch two books this year.
A Global Touch – Transforming Life Across Border
Sahil is a life coach based in India but he works with people from different regions. He gives online life coaching to students from United States Of America, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Australia.
Whether working with super busy professionals seeking work-life balance, or people who are looking for career transitions, Sahil strives to foster self-discovery and unlock hidden potential within each students.
Growth Centric Processes
Sahil’s life coaching process is not one size that fits for all. But he first understand the student’s current situation, what the student needs and what is the potential of the student. Based on that he either life coaches the student or guides him or her to a proper direction.
He shares practices that are useful for the client’s current situation. He works on the principle, slow & steady wins the race.
Catalyst For Productive Change: Beyond Coaching
Not only individuals but Sahil’s clientele includes corporate giants as well. He gives executive coaching & corporate leadership training at various organizations.
His coaching programs includes various leadership training programs, emotional intelligence training, soft skills trainings, behavior skills training and other executive coaching programs.
His signature programs are Body Mechanics & Mind Management, How To Improve Focus & Efficiency, Public Speaking Training & Psychology Of Leadership.
Vision For A Brighter Future
Sahil’s vision is to make available this self-transformation science to every person who intends and believes she can become a better version of herself. He wishes that he plays the role of providing this science so that no one has to suffer the way he suffered.
Voices Of Transformations: Testimonials
Had two sessions of my life coaching and continuing, Sahil actually listen all your problems and I don't how he manages it so beautifully that my problem actually doesn't look a problem. He has a vast knowledge of meditation and a positive approach to help others from his knowledge.
- Manorama Singh
We had invited Mr. Nagpal for a session on self defence on Womens Day and it was a total hit. He has in-depth subject knowledge and gives justice to each session that he delivers. His session on Decision Making by Managing Emotions was much appreciated by all the participants. His charm and charisma is cherry on the cake.
- Bhumi, GACL
This program is outstanding. It challenges the mindset and pushes the actions. It teaches how to achieve your goals, while protecting happiness at the same time. It's a real game changer!
- Sunny Patel, Sun Fin Reality
Are You Ready To Design Your Life Consciously With Sahil
So, are you ready to change yourself into a better version of yourself, to make your life the way you always wanted, to not only overcome challenges in life but achieve your goals? With a good life coach like Sahil, you can solve problems in life, navigate to your goal destination and achieve holistic success.
Visit https://sahilkumarnagpal.com/ to know more about life coaching programs and read the book Life The Way You Design.
