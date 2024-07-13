Check Out INNOCN's Prime Day Offers on State-of-the-Art Gaming Monitors

SHENZHEN, China, July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOCN is thrilled to announce special reductions on its premium gaming displays for Prime Day. Tech aficionados can maximize their gaming experience by taking advantage of these limited-time discounts from July 16 to July 17.







Presenting the INNOCN 27 Inch 2K 180Hz Monitor – 27G1R PLUS, currently discounted from $199.99 to a special Prime Day price of $159.99. With its elegant design, 2K resolution, and lightning-fast 180Hz refresh rate, this monitor promises fluid gaming and pristine visuals.

Gamers may take an extra 10% off the already-discounted Prime Day pricing with code N6A8426W to sweeten the deal.

With the INNOCN 27 Inch 2K 240Hz Monitor- 27G1S PLUS, at only $199.99 instead of $269.99, you can really up your game. With its faster refresh rate of 240Hz, this monitor is perfect for competitive gaming, where every frame matters.

This deal, which is only available on Prime Day, saves players a whopping $70.

Experience gaming excellence with the INNOCN 27 Inch 4K 144Hz Monitor – 27G1V, now $299.99 from $379.97. Enjoy 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for immersive gameplay. Use code KLJNOKFR for an additional 10% off during Prime Day, maximizing savings to $110.

Cast Your Vote in the Design Contest



A fun "Vote to Design" competition is being held on our Facebook page by INNOCN as part of our dedication to involving our community. Participants can vote for their favorite design suggestion to enter to win a portable monitor worth $300 USD. We intend to encourage creativity by giving our fans an opportunity to influence future product offerings through this contest.



For additional information about INNOCN goods and to take part in the "Vote to Design" contest, please follow us on INNOCN Official social media.

About INNOCN:

INNOCN is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of display technology to offer innovative solutions that raise productivity and user experience in a variety of sectors.

