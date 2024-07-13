RCM INVESTOR NOTICE: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shareholders are Notified to Contact BFA Law about Investigation into the $13.25 Per Share Offer

NEW YORK, July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is investigating the R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) acquisition by New Mountain Capital for $13.25 per share.



Why is R1 RCM being Investigated by BFA Law?

R1 RCM is controlled by funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital and TowerBrook through their collective ownership of Company stock representing 68% of the total voting power. On July 2, 2024, New Mountain Capital’s investment funds presented an acquisition proposal to the special committee of the board of directors of R1 RCM. The non-binding proposal seeks to acquire all the shares New Mountain Capital does not own for $13.25 per share, while inviting TowerBrook to rollover all or a portion of its stock into the post-close company. Should the special committee accept the proposal, minority shareholders will be cashed out and deprived of any future upside in the private company.

BFA is concerned that New Mountain Capital and TowerBrook, as well as members of R1 RCM’s board of directors, may breach their fiduciary duties should they approve an unfair merger transaction for the benefit of New Mountain Capital and TowerBrook.

