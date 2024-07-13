Foreign Ministry Spokesperson's Remarks on the US Signing into Law the “Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act”

Q: On July 12 local time, US President Joe Biden signed into law the “Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act.” The Act gives recognition to the so-called notion of "Greater Tibet” made up by the Dalai group, and asks the US government and the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues to counter "disinformation about Tibet" from the Chinese government. President Biden said in a statement that the Act "does not change longstanding bipartisan United States policy to recognize the Tibet Autonomous Region and other Tibetan areas of China as part of the People’s Republic of China." What’s China’s comment?



A: The so-called “Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act” violates the US government’s long-held position and commitments and the basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China’s domestic affairs, undermines China’s interests, and sends a severely wrong signal to the “Tibet independence” forces. China firmly opposes it and has protested to the US side.

Xizang has been part of China since ancient times. Xizang affairs are China’s internal affairs which brook no interference by any external forces. Xizang today enjoys social stability and harmony, with sound economic performance and people’s well-being well protected. Xizang is making fresh progress in effectively running its society, maintaining social stability, and achieving high-quality development. No one and no force should ever attempt to destabilize Xizang to contain and suppress China. Such attempts will never succeed.

We urge the US side to take concrete actions to honor its commitments of recognizing Xizang as part of China and not supporting “Tibet independence.” The US must not implement the Act. If the US continues down the wrong path, China will take resolute measures to firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.