Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,127 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on County Route 49/10, Bridge Street, on Sunday, July 14, 2024

Page Content

County Route 49/10 (Bridge Street) will be closed at the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing in Matewan, near the West Virginia/Kentucky state line, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2024, for repairs to the crossing.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.  Please use caution when driving near the work area due to workers and equipment.​​

You just read:

Road Closure on County Route 49/10, Bridge Street, on Sunday, July 14, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more