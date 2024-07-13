Road Closure on County Route 49/10, Bridge Street, on Sunday, July 14, 2024

Page Content

County Route 49/10 (Bridge Street) will be closed at the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing in Matewan, near the West Virginia/Kentucky state line, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2024, for repairs to the crossing.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes. Please use caution when driving near the work area due to workers and equipment.​​