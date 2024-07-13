DLNR News Release – KULA FOREST RESERVE CLOSES AS A PRECAUTION, July 12, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2024

KULA FOREST RESERVE CLOSES AS A PRECAUTION

KULA, MAUI – As a precaution due to the Crater Road fire, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) closed the Kula Forest Reserve and all Na Ala Hele Trails in the reserve today, effective at 3:00 p.m., until further notice.

DOFAW will monitor developments and provide updates on access to the reserve as more information from the Maui Fire Department and other official sources becomes available.

###

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396