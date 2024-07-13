DLNR News Release – KULA FOREST RESERVE CLOSES AS A PRECAUTION, July 12, 2024
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON
NEWS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 12, 2024
KULA FOREST RESERVE CLOSES AS A PRECAUTION
KULA, MAUI – As a precaution due to the Crater Road fire, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) closed the Kula Forest Reserve and all Na Ala Hele Trails in the reserve today, effective at 3:00 p.m., until further notice.
DOFAW will monitor developments and provide updates on access to the reserve as more information from the Maui Fire Department and other official sources becomes available.
###
Media Contact:
Ryan Aguilar
Communications Specialist
Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
808-587-0396