President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Texas’ Major Disaster Declaration Authorizing Additional Federal Assistance to Help Individuals and Families Jumpstart Recovery Following Hurricane Beryl

WASHINGTON -- President Biden amended the Major Disaster Declaration for Texas on July 12 authorizing additional federal assistance to disaster survivors to help aid in their recovery from Hurricane Beryl which occurred July 5-9, 2024. Survivors who are uninsured or underinsured can register for assistance that may include funding to repair or replace their homes, temporary housing, access to low-interest loans or other programs to help them jumpstart their recovery.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Benjamin Abbott has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.