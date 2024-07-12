PHILIPPINES, July 12 - Press Release

July 12, 2024 In pursuit of inclusive economic development, Bong Go visits Olongapo City, Zambales to provide support to hundreds of struggling workers On Thursday, July 11, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally brought additional aid and support to struggling workers in Olongapo City, Zambales, aiding them in overcoming the economic challenges they face in pursuit of inclusive development. In his message, Go offered words of hope and solidarity to the residents, aiming to uplift and unite those struggling economically, reaffirming his commitment to enhancing the lives of Filipinos. "Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, sapagka't kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy tayong magkaisa at magtulungan, sapagka't ang ating layunin ay upang mapabuti ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo, at kasama ninyo ako sa bawat hakbang ng ating pagbangon," Go declared during his visit. In the relief activity held at the Marikit Park covered court, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed masks, food packs, vitamins, snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 500 beneficiaries. Additionally, select beneficiaries received special items like a watch, bicycle, a mobile phone, and shoes. Alongside the direct assistance from Go's team, the beneficiaries were also oriented about the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, which the senator supports consistently. "Nandirito po tayo para sa programang TUPAD na ating isinulong noon na mabigyan po kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho. Para at least makapag-adjust po muna tayo. Bigyan po natin ng pagpupugay ang ating mga empleyado ng DOLE sa programang TUPAD. Palakpakan po natin silang muli. Salamat po sa inyong lahat," Go expressed. Dubbed as "Mr. Malasakit" for his consistent, compassionate service to people experiencing poverty, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, the primary objective of REAP is to provide temporary employment avenues for individuals facing economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal employment. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by PhP100 nationwide. Meanwhile, Go acknowledged the dedication of local government officials, including Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. and former Mayor and former Chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), now Director of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Rolen Paulino Sr. In his address, Mayor Paulino expressed profound appreciation for Go's commitment to enhancing the healthcare services in Olongapo City. He specifically highlighted the senator's efforts in establishing a Malasakit Center, a vital initiative for the local community. "Para alam n'yo lang, si Senator Bong Go, matagal na pong tumutulong sa atin para sa Malasakit Center. Malapit na, tinatrabaho namin 'yan. Malapit na malapit na," Mayor Paulino noted. Malasakit Centers streamline access to the medical assistance programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, offering a one-stop shop for Filipinos in need. In Zambales, a Malasakit Center is located at the President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in Iba, Zambales. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go continues to champion these centers, ensuring that all citizens have convenient access to healthcare services. There are now 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have assisted more or less ten million Filipinos, according to DOH's report. Additionally, Go advocated for the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, including four in Zambales, to improve healthcare access, consultations, and early disease detection. Through the combined efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, over 700 Super Health Centers have been established nationwide. In alignment with his commitment to developing the province, Go supported various infrastructural projects in Zambales, including road rehabilitation, market construction, seawall building, and the installation of solar-powered street lights. As an adopted son of Zambales province, Go reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to service, stating, "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah." On the same day, Go also attended the 22nd Commencement Exercises of Gordon College in the city.