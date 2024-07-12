PHILIPPINES, July 12 - Press Release

July 12, 2024 Sen Robin's Resolution Urges DOH to Pursue International Collaboration for Medical Cannabis Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla wants the Department of Health (DOH) to foster and strengthen international collaboration with its foreign counterparts to harness expertise and expand research and development for using medical cannabis. Padilla filed Senate Resolution 1066 where he noted some nations have developed fully regulated markets such as taxed and regulated frameworks for retail distribution of a variety of cannabis products for adults. "(G)iven the growing acceptance of cannabis as an alternative and safe option for treatment, our country's health department must exercise openness and willingness to engage with international partners as this can be beneficial in facilitating knowledge and information sharing, and collaborative research initiatives," he said. He also noted there are notable international conferences abroad, such as the Annual Cannabis Research Conference in Colorado, USA, the Annual Medical Cannabis Conference by the Medical University of South Carolina, USA, the Australian Medical Cannabis Symposium in Brisbane, Australia, and the International Medical Cannabis Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. "(T)he DOH's participation in similar international conferences is consistent with their mandate to adopt an evidence-based and scientific approach in the adoption of new strategies that will address emerging health needs which can include the adoption and use of medical cannabis," he added. Padilla noted that under Sec. 12, Art. XIII of the 1987 Constitution, the State shall undertake appropriate health manpower development and research that is responsive to the country's health needs and problems. Also, he said Executive Order 102 acknowledged the role of the DOH as the Philippines' "innovator of new strategies for responding to emerging health needs and as the lead agency in health and medical research," and granted the DOH "the mandate to promote and maintain international linkages for technical collaboration." He added that while cannabis is listed as a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of cannabidiol (CBD) for patients afflicted with epilepsy, such as the oral solution Epidiolex for treatment of seizures associated with severe forms of epilepsy in 2020. On the other hand, he said various countries have acknowledged the therapeutic potential of medical cannabis, while the World Health Organization (WHO) cited scientific studies showing that cannabis consumption "is useful in reducing pain and nausea, and in effectively treating symptoms of multiple sclerosis and epilepsy." Padilla added 70 countries have legalized some form of cannabis for medical use, up from 50 in 2019. At least 26 countries are providing medical patients with legal access to high-THC cannabis. Resolusyon ni Sen Robin, Nanawagan sa DOH na Makipagugnayan sa Ibang Bansa sa Paggamit ng Medical Cannabis Nanawagan si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa Department of Health (DOH) na makipagugnayan sa ibang bansa para sa paigtingin ang kaalaman at ang pananaliksik sa paggamit ng medical cannabis. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Resolution 1066 kung saan niyang ipinunto na nakabuo na ng "fully regulated markets" ang ibang bansa para sa mga produkto ng cannabis. "(G)iven the growing acceptance of cannabis as an alternative and safe option for treatment, our country's health department must exercise openness and willingness to engage with international partners as this can be beneficial in facilitating knowledge and information sharing, and collaborative research initiatives," aniya. Ani Padilla, may mga international conferences para rito, kasama ang Annual Cannabis Research Conference sa Colorado, USA; Annual Medical Cannabis Conference ng Medical University of South Carolina, USA; Australian Medical Cannabis Symposium sa Brisbane, Australia; at ang International Medical Cannabis Conference sa Tel Aviv, Israel. "(T)he DOH's participation in similar international conferences is consistent with their mandate to adopt an evidence-based and scientific approach in the adoption of new strategies that will address emerging health needs which can include the adoption and use of medical cannabis," dagdag niya. Ayon din kay Padilla, sa Sec. 12, Art. XIII ng 1987 Constitution, kailangang tiyakin ng Estado ang "health manpower development and research that is responsive to the country's health needs and problems." Dagdag niya, iginiit ng Executive Order 102 ang papel ng DOH bilang "innovator of new strategies for responding to emerging health needs and as the lead agency in health and medical research," at binigyan ang DOH ang mandato para isulong ang "international linkages for technical collaboration." Ayon din kay Padilla, bagama't "dangerous drug" ang cannabis sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, inaprubahan na ng Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) at Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ang paggamit ng cannabidiol (CBD) para sa mga pasyente ng epilepsy, tulad ng oral solution na Epidiolex para sa seizures na naiugnay sa "severe forms of epilepsy" noong 2020. Dagdag niya, maraming bansa na ang kumikilala sa therapeutic potential ng medical cannabis, habang ang World Health Organization (WHO) naman ay kumikilala sa scientific studies kung saan ang cannabis consumption ay nakakatulong sa pagbawas ng sakit at nausea, at sa paggamot ng sintomas ng "multiple sclerosis and epilepsy." Aniya, 70 bansa na ang nag-legalize ng medical cannabis, mula 50 noong 2019. Hindi rin bababa sa 26 bansa ang nagbibigay ng legal access sa high-THC cannabis.