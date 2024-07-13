Excel Health Acquires Journey Surgery Center in Aliso Viejo, CA Expanding Access to Surgical Care in Southern California

Journey Surgery Center

Excel Health announced the acquisition of Journey Surgery Center in Aliso Viejo, CA. This move marks Excel Health's first entry into the California market.

ALISO VIEJO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel Health, a leading provider of top-tier surgical expertise and personalized care, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Journey Surgery Center in Aliso Viejo, California. This strategic move marks Excel Health's first entry into the Southern California market, further expanding its network of state-of-the-art facilities across the United States.

Nestled between the picturesque cities of Laguna Beach and Laguna Hills, the newly acquired surgery center will provide local patients with convenient access to cutting-edge minimally invasive spine, pain management, and orthopedic procedures. Additionally, this stunning location will serve as an attractive destination for patients seeking to combine their surgical care with a rejuvenating experience in one of the most beautiful areas of the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome Journey Surgery Center into the Excel Health family," said David Flickinger, Chief Executive Officer of Excel Health. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform the healthcare experience by delivering exceptional surgical care in the most desirable locations. As we expand into Southern California, we are committed to providing the community with unparalleled care that combines the latest advancements in minimally invasive procedures, regenerative medicine, and patient-centered services. Our patients can expect not only the best clinical outcomes but also a truly personalized experience, all while enjoying the breathtaking beauty of Aliso Viejo."

Dr. Jeffrey Roh, Chief Medical Officer of Excel Health, added, "The acquisition of Journey Surgery Center aligns perfectly with our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and patient-focused care. Our team of skilled surgeons and medical professionals look forward to serving the Southern California community with the most advanced surgical techniques and technologies. We are dedicated to helping our patients achieve optimal health outcomes and an enhanced quality of life."

By leveraging Excel Health's proven track record of enhancing operational efficiency and patient outcomes, Journey Surgery Center will benefit from the integration of advanced technologies, streamlined processes, and a team of highly skilled surgeons. This collaboration will ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

Excel Health's acquisition of Journey Surgery Center underscores the company's commitment to expanding access to specialized surgical care while maintaining a focus on patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. As Excel Health continues to grow its presence nationwide, patients can expect the same level of dedication to their well-being and recovery at every Excel Health facility.

For more information about Excel Health and its services, please visit www.excelhealth.co.

About Excel Health: Excel Health is a pioneering healthcare company that combines top-tier surgical expertise with personalized care in some of the most sought-after destinations worldwide. With a focus on orthopedic and neurosurgery, Excel Health is committed to redefining the healthcare landscape by integrating cutting-edge medical treatments with luxury concierge services. By harnessing technological advancements and a holistic approach to wellness, Excel Health aims to enrich every life by providing transformative care that proactively addresses the root causes of health concerns.