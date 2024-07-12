Submit Release
Gov. Inslee appoints Jennifer E. Slattery to the Whatcom County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Jennifer E. Slattery to the Whatcom County Superior Court. She will fill a new, fifth seat created by the Legislature in 2024. 

Slattery has focused her 15-year career on family law and general civil litigation. For the last seven years, she operated her own small firm, consistently employing students part-time to build practical experience.  Her family law practice includes litigation, collaborative law, and mediation. Since 2023, Slattery has also served as a pro tem commissioner for the Whatcom County Superior Court. In that capacity, she presides over minor guardianship, protection orders, dependency, juvenile detention, unlawful detainers, and criminal arraignments. 

Slattery has also been active in her community.  Since 2018, she has been a member of the Bellingham Sunrise Rotary Club. She currently serves as its immediate past-president. Slattery has also served for several years as a board director with the Whatcom Community College Foundation and as a volunteer attorney with LAW Advocates and Street Law clinics. As a volunteer attorney, she has provided extensive pro bono legal assistance.

“Jennifer Slattery is dedicated to her community. She is respected, experienced, and well-prepared to serve Whatcom County in this role,” said Inslee. “I'm pleased that she will bring her integrity, work ethic, and compassion to the Whatcom County Superior Court bench."

Slattery earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.  She earned her law degree from Seattle University Law School.

Jennifer Slattery was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the Whatcom County Superior Court on July 12, 2024.

 

 

