Denver residents can recycle leftover paint for free on July 27, 2024, from 9 AM to 2 PM at 1271 W. Bayaud Ave

Free paint recycling event on July 27, 2024, from 9 AM to 2 PM at 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. Hosted by Denver and GreenSheen.DENVER, CO, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver Residents Can Brush Up on Sustainability with Free Paint Recycling Event Saturday, July 27
The City and County of Denver, in collaboration with GreenSheen Paint, a local paint recycling company, is hosting a free paint recycling event on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.
This eco-friendly event offers Denver residents a convenient and responsible way to dispose of leftover paint. Whether you're a homeowner who tackled a weekend project or a professional painter, all are welcome to participate in keeping our community clean and green.
"We're thrilled to partner with GreenSheen to offer this valuable service to Denver residents," said Sean Brown, Education Program Assistant with the City and County of Denver. "Recycling paint keeps harmful chemicals out of landfills and helps conserve resources. All paint purchased in Colorado funds this program, so make sure to take advantage of it! This event is a great opportunity for everyone to do their part for a sustainable Denver."
Residents can conveniently drop off unwanted paint in its original containers (five gallons or less) while remaining in their vehicles. Event staff will be on hand to unload and ensure proper recycling of all accepted materials.
Here's what you can recycle:
• Latex paint (acrylic)
• Oil paint
• Stains and shellacs
• Lacquers
• Sealers
• Varnishes
• Urethanes
• Textured coatings
Please note that the following items will not be accepted:
• Aerosol (spray) paint
• Paint thinner
• Solvents and cleaning agents
• Drywall mud
• Roof tar
• Hazardous waste
Visit https://circular.eco/event/72724Den to learn more and register for this free event.
