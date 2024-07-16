HireQuest Direct Bolsters Skilled Trades Services with Launch of TradeCorp Division
New division expands staffing solutions in construction and light industrial sectors, enhancing opportunities for businesses.
The demand for skilled tradespeople is high, and TradeCorp will allow us to better serve our clients in the construction and light industrial sectors.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HireQuest Direct, a premier nationwide staffing agency that connects businesses with the talent they need while fostering professional growth and opportunities for workers, today announced the launch of TradeCorp, its new skilled trades division.
— Jolene Tate, franchise owner, HireQuest Direct
As a specialized division of HireQuest Direct, TradeCorp provides comprehensive staffing solutions for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades. Through staffing construction and light industrial sites, TradeCorp supports a wide variety of projects while helping skilled tradespeople advance their careers.
TradeCorp leverages HireQuest Direct’s national network and industry knowledge to identify skilled workers who meet the specific requirements of each project. This ensures a streamlined staffing process, allowing businesses to focus on core operations while TradeCorp manages the complexities of skilled labor recruitment and retention.
"We are thrilled to introduce TradeCorp into our portfolio of staffing services," said Jolene Tate, HireQuest Direct franchise owner of 14 staffing locations across Tennessee, Arizona, and Indiana. "The demand for skilled tradespeople is high, and TradeCorp will allow us to better serve our clients in the construction and light industrial sectors."
HireQuest Direct, which is part of the HireQuest Inc. family of companies, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. With a renowned reputation for staffing in hospitality, construction, warehousing and logistics, and more, HireQuest Direct is tireless in its efforts to provide businesses with comprehensive staffing solutions, nurture opportunities for workers of all backgrounds and circumstances, and participate in community outreach. Recently, the company announced a partnership with VanStar to provide free commuter benefits for employees working at select downtown Nashville job sites.
For more, visit hqdirect.com.
About HireQuest Direct
HireQuest Direct is part of the HireQuest family of companies, with more than 440 locations across 47 states and Washington, D.C. HireQuest Direct is dedicated to improving the way we find and do work by connecting businesses with qualified workers and empowering skilled professionals to advance their careers. You can find the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @hirequestdirect. For more information, visit hqdirect.com.
About TradeCorp
TradeCorp, a division of HireQuest Direct, is a leading provider of skilled trade staffing solutions specializing in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing sectors. TradeCorp offers a comprehensive approach to connecting businesses with the qualified talent they need to complete projects successfully. For more information, visit hqdirect.com/tradecorp.
