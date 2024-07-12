Truxton Corporation Named 9th Top Community Bank in U.S. by American Banker

Honored for 3-year return on average equity



NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that it has been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 200 best performing community banks in the nation. Truxton Corporation has earned this recognition for twelve consecutive years and is the highest-ranked bank based in Tennessee to make the list this year.

American Banker’s annual ranking of publicly traded banks with less than $2 billion of assets is determined by return on average equity across three years. Truxton Corporation ranked 9th, with a 3-year return on average equity (ROAE) of 20.98 percent for the period ending December 31, 2023.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by American Banker as a top ten bank in the country,” said Tom Stumb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our consistently high return on equity is a direct reflection of the elevated service we provide to clients and the exceptional performance of our talented and dedicated colleagues.” Austin Branstetter, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We earned a 22.3% return on average equity in 2023 and seek to continue our trend of exceptional long-term returns through prudent stewardship of our equity capital.”

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.