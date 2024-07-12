Tennessee Secures Historic Investment to Modernize Memphis Infrastructure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a plan to replace the I-55 Bridge over the Mississippi River in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the State of Arkansas, marking the single-largest transportation investment in Tennessee history.

Earlier today, the U.S. Department of Transportation informed Congress of a landmark federal investment of nearly $400 million that will be allocated toward half the cost of replacing the I-55 Bridge over the Mississippi River, also known as America’s River Crossing . This investment marks a significant step toward enhancing regional and national connectivity and safety.

“This unprecedented investment in Memphis marks the single-largest transportation investment in Tennessee state history and will be transformative for our infrastructure,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “The new I-55 Bridge will not only enhance safety and efficiency, but also improve multimodal connectivity and strengthen our economic vitality by facilitating smoother freight movement and improving accessibility in our region. I thank our partners in the federal government and Arkansas, including Federal Highway Administrator Bhatt, Governor Sanders and her team, Deputy Governor Eley and our TDOT team, and the Memphis community for their commitment to this project.”

In addition to the nearly $400 million investment from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), utilizing a State General Fund allocation provided through the Transportation Modernization Act , and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) have each committed up to $250 million. These investments demonstrate a collaborative effort to fund this bridge replacement and meet infrastructure needs of the region.

The I-55 Bridge, a vital link for national commerce, is set to undergo a comprehensive overhaul aimed at adding capacity, improving safety standards, ensuring route resiliency, and maintaining optimal operational conditions. The existing bridge has served travelers for 75 years since its construction and will be replaced with a larger structure designed to meet modern seismic codes, as it sits on the New Madrid fault line.

By 2050, the state-of-the-art I-55 Bridge is projected to accommodate approximately 64,000 vehicles daily, significantly higher than the current 48,000 vehicles, benefiting residents, workers, and businesses across Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi in one of the nation’s most traversed freight corridors. The project aims to reduce traffic congestion, lower accident rates, and optimize traffic flow, thereby bolstering local and regional transportation networks.

"This historic project is four times larger than anything we have previously built. This partnership between states and the federal government underscores our bipartisan commitment to delivering innovative infrastructure solutions that support growth and economic prosperity," said Deputy Governor and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley. “This landmark investment would not have happened without the bold leadership of Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, and their historic allocation of a $3 billion General Fund investment which allowed TDOT to leverage federal and peer-state funding. This investment would also not have happened without the extraordinary support from our Tennessee Congressional delegation.”

For planning purposes, there will be an event in Memphis where more information will be provided. Details are forthcoming.

###