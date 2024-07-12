Lane closures on the Iowa 13 bridge over the Volga River in Clayton County begin on July 16

Posted on: July 10, 2024

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – July 10, 2024 – If you drive on the Iowa 13 bridge over the Volga River, 4.1 miles south of Iowa 56 in Clayton County, you need to be aware of an upcoming bridge deck overlay project that may slow down your trip.

Beginning on Tuesday, July 16, until early October, weather permitting, crews will reduce traffic to one lane on the bridge with an 18-foot-2-inch lane-width restriction. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to help direct you across the bridge.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or X (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or [email protected]