Notice of Solicitation of Public Comment - Draft 2024 Integrated Report Under the Clean Water Act

Notice is hereby given that the DOEE is soliciting comments from the public on the District of Columbia Draft 2024 Integrated Report (required biennially by Sections 305(b) and 303(d) of the federal Clean Water Act). This publication reports on the status of all waterbodies in the District. Waterbodies listed as impaired may require the development of total maximum daily loads.

The District of Columbia Draft 2024 Integrated Report (IR) is available for public review. A person may obtain a copy of the IR by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below;

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of District of Columbia Draft 2024 Integrated Report” in the subject line; or

Phone DOEE’s Water Quality Division at (202)-308-2950 to request a copy.

DOEE is committed to considering the public’s comments when finalizing the IR. Interested persons may submit written comments on the IR, which must include the person’s name; telephone number; affiliation, if any; mailing address; a statement outlining their concerns; and any facts underscoring those concerns. All comments must be submitted no later than thirty (30) days from the date of this notice’s publication in the D.C. Register.

Comments should be clearly marked “District of Columbia Draft 2024 Integrated Report” and either:

Mailed or hand-delivered to the Department of Energy and Environment, Water Quality Division, 1200 First Street, NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002, Attention: District of Columbia Draft 2024 Integrated Report, or Emailed to [email protected] .

The deadlind for comments is August 11, 2024. DOEE will consider all timely received comments before finalizing the IR. All comments will be treated as public documents and will be made available for public viewing on the Department’s website. When the Department identifies a comment containing copyrighted material, the Department will provide a reference to that material on the website. If a comment is sent by email, the email address will be automatically captured and included as part of the comment that is placed in the public record and made available on the Department’s website. If DOEE cannot read a comment due to technical difficulties, and the email address contains an error, the Department may not be able to contact the commenter for clarification and may not be able to consider the comment.