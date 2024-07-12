Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Improvements to the National Women’s Hall of Fame as Part of the Seneca Falls Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of major improvements to the National Women’s Hall of Fame building in Seneca Falls as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The project doubled the Hall’s current space, providing more room to display changing exhibits, honor inductees and tell the story of the Woolen Mill, which was built by abolitionists. Improvements were also made to the building’s iconic smokestack and an elevator and stairwell were constructed to provide access to the upper floors of the building.

“With these improvements, the history of this nation’s trailblazing women can now fully come to life for all to experience,” Governor Hochul said. “I can’t think of a better way to honor the tremendous role women play in our nation’s history than to support the work of the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Once again, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is not only reinvigorating our downtowns, it is also honoring and celebrating the Empire State’s rich heritage.”

The renovated second floor will double the space for inductees and exhibits and will eventually include an exhibit featuring the story of the Woolen Mill. The Woolen Mill was built by abolitionists who only worked with wool, refusing to use slave-picked cotton. Two of the original trustees of the Mill also signed the 1848 Declaration of Sentiments, which called for equal rights for women and paved the way for the passage of the 19th Amendment establishing women’s right to vote. The new staircase and elevator will provide access to the second floor.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame project received $1 million in funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, as well as a $500,000 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; $150,000 from Empire State Development’s Market NY program; and $145,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The Town of Seneca Falls was named a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) round 4 winner for the Finger Lakes region in 2019. Other projects funded through the Seneca Falls DRI include several public enhancement projects along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, renovation of the Huntington Station building into housing, improvements to the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum, establishment of a building improvements fund, renovation of the Daniel’s Block, activation of State Street Station, creation of a Culinary Art Studio and apartments and enhancement of the Ludovico Sculpture Trail.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Seneca Falls is the birthplace of women’s rights and an ideal home for the Women’s Hall of Fame where people can come to celebrate and learn about the achievements of distinguished American women. Through the State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we have helped to enhance this significant cultural institution and further solidify its status as a desirable destination for visitors from all over the State and country.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Economic development is about investing in people and places and New York State is proud to be both the birthplace of the women’s rights movement and home to the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Thanks to the DRI, we are able to revitalize downtowns in communities like Seneca Falls, giving renewed vibrancy and attention to history and culture that will no doubt inspire future generations of New Yorkers.”

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “We are excited to help with the improvements in accessibility and our continued move toward sharing our whole history. We celebrate this renovation to the National Women’s Hall of Fame with our partners and know how important an attraction this is for Seneca Falls.”

Assemblymember Jeff Gallahan said, “It’s truly an honor to represent Seneca Falls in the Assembly. The renovation of the Women’s Hall of Fame is a fantastic way to connect the community’s rich history with their bright future thanks to the Downtown Revitalization program.”

Seneca Falls Town Supervisor Frank E. Schmitter said, "This building could have easily been just another casualty of age and an eyesore for the Town of Seneca falls. The knitting mill closed in 1999 and the building was in serious disrepair and could have easily been left abandoned until it became unsafe and needed to be torn down. The Town of Seneca falls is extraordinarily grateful to the National Women’s Hall of Fame for not only restoring this incredible landmark but it also marks a significant milestone in our journey to honor the legacies of those who have broken barriers, and paved the way for future generations."

Executive Director of the New York State Council on the Arts Erika Mallin said, “By celebrating the great American women who have changed the world, we empower New Yorkers and our visitors to reflect on the past, to realize their own potential and to envision a better future. A proud supporter of this expansion, the New York State Council on the Arts congratulates the National Women’s Hall of Fame on the completion of this project.”

Executive Director and CEO of the National Women’s Hall of Fame Jennifer Gabriel said, “The completion of the recent phase of construction marks a significant milestone in the Hall’s work to honor and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women throughout history. We are grateful to our extraordinary supporters and funders – as well as our many partners – who have come together to restore the Seneca Knitting Mill so that it can serve as a permanent home for women’s stories and achievements.”

Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Michael Enslow said, "The completion of these significant improvements to the National Women’s Hall of Fame marks a transformative moment for Seneca Falls and Seneca County. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and the $1 million in DRI funding, awarded as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the expanded space not only enhances the Hall’s ability to honor its distinguished inductees but also revitalizes downtown Seneca Falls. By preserving local history and creating a vibrant cultural destination, these enhancements contribute to the broader economic and cultural vitality of Seneca County, ensuring a lasting impact for years to come."

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

In the first seven rounds of the DRI, the State has committed $800 million, investing in 81 downtowns ripe for revitalization that have the potential to become magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, greater economic and housing diversity and opportunity. With the Governor’s commitment this year of an additional $100 million each for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, which focuses on revitalizing smaller and rural communities, the State has now invested a combined total of $1.2 billion in both programs since their inception, serving 124 communities combined.

Participating communities are nominated by the State's 10 Regional Economic Development Councils based on the downtown's potential for transformation. Each community is awarded $10 million to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance the community's vision for revitalization and leverage additional private and public investments. More information on the DRI is available.