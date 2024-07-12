New York National Guard Partners with Sweden

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the signing of a state partnership agreement between the New York National Guard and the Swedish Armed Forces. The agreement allows the New York National Guard and Sweden to conduct joint training missions in order to improve readiness within their respective forces, beginning with an exercise in Stockholm later this summer. New York State Adjutant General Raymond Shields and Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson signed the agreement this morning during a ceremony at One World Trade in New York City.

“We are ushering in a new partnership for the Empire State, welcoming the Kingdom of Sweden to the New York National Guard’s State Partnership Program,” Governor Hochul said. “Our shared values, focus and commitment to the partnership will build relationships and improve capabilities for both our military forces. I look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

The National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program (SPP) pairs state National Guards with the militaries of countries around the world in bilateral training and exchange partnerships. The SPP was established in 1993 with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as they emerged from the breakup of the Soviet Union. The Guard was chosen to help former Soviet states reform their militaries and move toward civilian control of their armed forces as newly emerging democracies. Since then, the program has grown to 89 partnerships across 106 nations and every continent – today adding the Kingdom of Sweden to that list.

New York State Adjutant General Raymond Shields said, “On March 7, 2024, Sweden became the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization – NATO. Allies, friends and partners are stronger together than they are individually – especially against those who want to destroy freedom and independence.”

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said, “The agreement with the state of New York further strengthens cooperation between Sweden and the United States in the defense area. It will mean more interaction between the Swedish Armed Forces and the New York National Guard, increasing the partners’ defense capabilities.”

Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson said, “For more than 30 years, National Guardsmen have built enduring connections with foreign counterparts through the State Partnership Program. The program is one of the most productive, cost-effective security cooperation programs the United States has to offer.”

In recent years, Guardsmen have conducted about 1,000 training exchanges with their foreign counterparts annually, focusing on everything from peacekeeping operations to leadership development, lifesaving techniques and cyber defense.

The New York National Guard entered into similar agreements with the South African National Defense Force in 2003, and the Brazilian Ministry of Defense and Israeli Defense Forces in 2019. New York signed a statement of intent with Denmark in 2023 in order to establish joint training and exchanges in Greenland with their Joint Arctic Command. Today’s announcement follows Sweden’s accession to NATO in March of this year, making it the second NATO member state to partner with the New York National Guard.