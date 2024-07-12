NAPIA recommends hiring a licensed Public Adjuster to assist those affected by Hurricane Beryl

Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Beryl, including those who tragically lost their lives or were injured.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, HARRIS, July 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAPIA recommends hiring a licensed Public Adjuster to assist those affected by Hurricane BerylOur hearts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Beryl, including those who tragically lost their lives or were injured.Hurricane Beryl slammed into southern Texas as a Category 1 hurricane Monday, July 8th knocking out power to more than 2.5 million homes in Texas and Louisiana. The storm unleashed flooding rains and winds causing extensive damage to homes and commercial properties throughout the region.The effects of Beryl are aggressively heading towards the Midwest and Northeast. Despite having lost strength, it still threatens to cause flooding due to heavy rainfall throughout the Midwest. The worst storms are expected from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania, with tornados and damaging wind being the primary threats.If your property has suffered damage from Hurricane Beryl or resulting storms, NAPIA recommends immediately hiring a licensed Public Adjuster to provide you with the guidance and support you will need during this difficult time. Public Adjusters are experts on property loss adjustment who are retained by policyholders to assist in preparing, filing, and adjusting insurance claims. Public Adjusters who are NAPIA Members are guided by a strict code of ethics and rules of professional conduct. When consumers deal with a member of NAPIA, they can be confident that their claim is being adjusted by a fully qualified professional. Follow this link to find a list of qualified and licensed adjusters in your area.