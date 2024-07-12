Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: Impact of Rising Diabetes Prevalence | CAGR 4.8%

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Study

Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing market size is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032, a cutting-edge research study recently published by Allied Market Research. This report conducts a comprehensive market risk analysis, while also shedding light on the abundant opportunities available, coupled with strategic and tactical support for decision-making (2023-2032). The study segments the market based on key regions that are propelling its rapid growth. In this report, you will find valuable insights into market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment landscape of the Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market. The study features profiles of key players in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings, EKF Diagnostics Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Nipro, Nova Biomedical, Platinum Equity Advisors (Lifescan), Prodigy Diabetes Care, and Trividia Health. Stay ahead in the dynamic market by harnessing the knowledge and analysis presented in this comprehensive research report.



Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Diabetes Prevalence: The global diabetes epidemic is a significant driver of the POC glucose testing market. As the number of people with diabetes continues to rise, the demand for efficient glucose monitoring solutions increases.

Patient Self-Monitoring: Patients with diabetes are encouraged to monitor their blood glucose levels regularly to manage their condition effectively. POC glucose testing allows individuals to perform these tests themselves at home, promoting self-care and patient empowerment.

Technological Advancements: Advances in POC glucose monitoring devices have improved accuracy, ease of use, and connectivity features. These innovations have made it easier for patients to monitor their glucose levels and share data with healthcare providers.

Convenience and Quick Results: POC glucose testing provides rapid results, often within seconds. This convenience is especially important for patients who need to make immediate decisions about insulin dosages, diet, or exercise.

Home Healthcare and Telemedicine: The rise of home healthcare and telemedicine has driven the demand for POC glucose testing devices that can be used by patients at home and transmit data to healthcare providers remotely.



The segments and sub-section of Point-of-Care Glucose Testing market is shown below:

By Product Type: Lancing Devices and Strips, Blood-Glucose Meter

By Application: Type-1 Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes

By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings, EKF Diagnostics Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Nipro, Nova Biomedical, Platinum Equity Advisors (Lifescan), Prodigy Diabetes Care, and Trividia Health.



Important years considered in the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Point-of-Care Glucose Testing in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Point-of-Care Glucose Testing market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market by Application/End Users

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



