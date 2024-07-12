Program Integrity Alliance Launches to Combat Government Fraud and Enhance Public Spending Accountability
WASHINGTON, D.C. , USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity and anti-fraud experts launch the Program Integrity Alliance (PIA), a new non-profit organization dedicated to maximizing the impact and quality of public spending through evidence-based, data-informed fraud prevention in government.
"I am thrilled to announce that we are launching a new organization with a vitally important mission. PIA will fill a crucial gap between the public and private sector, establishing a platform for sharing insights, advancing and deepening awareness of policy remedies, fostering data-driven innovation, and supporting academic research to support the fight against public sector fraud,” said Linda Miller, co-founder of PIA and former Deputy Executive Director of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC). Gavin Ugale, PIA’s co-founder and alumnus of the OECD, where he led the work on technology for integrity, said, “At PIA, we will aim to bring together policymakers, practitioners, and researchers to tackle the hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars lost to fraud and improper payments every year. Sustained, collaborative effort will be central to our ethos.”
The government has lost $2.3 trillion since 2003 to improper payments and the federal government loses up to an estimated $521 billion annually to fraud, largely due to a lack of practical, evidence-based solutions that government leaders are incentivized to adopt. This is the problem PIA is working to solve. Through identifying and articulating systemic challenges that are slowing progress toward data-informed program integrity and fraud prevention, as well as generating and advocating for solutions to promote better use of technology, PIA aims to restore trust in government and enhance its capacity to effect positive change in people's lives.
PIA was launched in part with support from Arnold Ventures, a philanthropy working to improve the lives of all Americans by pursuing evidence-based solutions to our nation’s most pressing problems. Through its program integrity initiative, Arnold Ventures engages in grantmaking and policy development aimed at reducing fraud and improving efficiency.
PIA will apply for non-profit status and operate under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. Miller will serve as the organization’s president and Ugale as executive director, with other staff to be hired as it ramps up its activities. Initial members of its board of directors include Miller; Andrew Moylan, Vice President of Public Finance at Arnold Ventures; and Danielle Brian, President and Executive Director of the Project on Government Oversight (POGO).
