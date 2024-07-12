Union Built PC Statement on the Role of A.I. in Grievance Management Software
The creators of the successful Grievance Manager family of applications offer a risk-reward analysis of using A.I. in case management.DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.I. is everywhere, but does it belong in grievance and arbitration management software?
We see and hear about it every day now. The big tech companies have invested billions and made A.I. chipmaker Nvidia the richest company in the world. Products offering A.I. services are coming out of the woodwork. But should it really be everywhere? Does it belong in grievance management?
As Product Manager for Grievance Manager, the leading grievance software for labor unions, Barry Diederich answers the question this way:
“Generally no, but maybe a little. The accuracy and accountability of the grievance process demands human eyes and brains. Statements, documentation and arguments should absolutely be written and/or carefully reviewed by people. But A.I. may be helpful in forming draft narratives from a set of facts, and that could result in better written narratives and significant time savings. The important thing would be to carefully review anything that A.I. writes for a case, and assume it will need some editing.“
But Diederich adds that Grievance Manager offers other, non-A.I. options that work very well.
“Grievance Manager offers statement and settlement pattern tools: Some of our Grievance Manager apps include a feature for an Administrator to maintain sets of paragraph blocks, so that Union Reps managing grievances can choose a pattern by name from a drop-down list and edit the paragraphs for the specific case before saving. We also offer an even more guided method using a pop-in form requesting specific inputs, and then use those along with previously saved data to generate the paragraphs.”
In spite of the warnings about reliance on A.I. generated text, Diederich says that they can offer safe A.I. features on request.
“A.I. is easy to integrate. We can add it to custom Grievance Manager applications, using both saved data and screen inputs as prompts to generate original paragraphs, but that text should be carefully reviewed by the Union Rep before saving the case screen. “
Union Built PC Director of Operations Pete Marchese adds:
“We’re always looking to improve our products and respond to Unions’ needs, and we’ve been evolving Grievance Manager ever since the first version in 2005. Our rapid development model lets us build custom and unique features on demand, extending or supplementing our standard and advanced Grievance Manager features. We feel strongly that this flexibility makes Grievance Manager the best product available for union grievance and arbitration case management. “
Union Built PC offers consultations and demos by zoom at no charge. Visit the Grievance Manager website to arrange a date and time.
