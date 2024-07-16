Catanese & Wells’ Senior Attorney Presents at the 38th Annual National Conference on Equine Law

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catanese & Wells, APLC is pleased to announce that its senior attorney, T. Randolph Catanese, Esq., presented at the prestigious 38th Annual "National Conference on Equine Law" in Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Catanese, an esteemed figure in equine law, delivered an insightful presentation on the "Effective Use of Experts in Equine Litigation."

His presentation featured a panel discussion that included expert witness Tracy L. Dopko and prominent Kentucky lawyer Christopher F. Hoskins. The panel delved into critical issues such as appraisals, valuation, and damages in equine litigation, providing valuable knowledge to attendees.

Mr. Catanese shared his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "I always enjoy sharing my experience in equine litigation with others at the national equine conference. Many times, the success or failure of a horse-litigated case will turn on the use of expert testimony and the ability of the lawyer to effectively use the expert at the outset of the case and throughout the case before a trial."

For further information, Mr. Catanese can be reached at Catanese & Wells, APLC. Visit www.cataneselaw.com or call 818-707-0407.

About Catanese & Wells

Catanese & Wells is a boutique law firm based in Los Angeles, renowned for providing upscale and personalized legal services with a focus on achieving optimal results for its clients. Formed in 1989, the firm boasts over 30 years of experience in innovative and specialized legal representation. Led by senior attorney T. Randolph Catanese, who brings over 35 years of legal expertise, the firm is supported by a dedicated team of legal secretaries, paralegals, and law clerks. The Los Angeles trial lawyers at Catanese & Wells strive to resolve cases efficiently without extensive litigation whenever possible. However, their formidable track record highlights their capability to aggressively pursue claims at both trial and appellate levels. Catanese & Wells specializes in handling a wide range of legal issues, including equine, civil, business, probate, and trust & estate matters, ensuring the protection of their clients' interests.