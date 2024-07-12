SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Inari Medical, Inc. – NARI

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inari Medical, Inc. (“Inari” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NARI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether Inari and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until July 12, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Inari securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On February 29, 2024, Inari disclosed receipt of a civil investigative demand by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) over certain payments to healthcare professionals relating to meals and consulting services, and warned that “depending on the outcome of the investigation, there may be a material impact on our business, results of operations, or financial condition.” In response to the disclosure, analysts immediately downgraded the Company’s stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Inari from overweight to neutral and slashed its price target from $85 per share to $55 per share, stating that that it was moving to the sidelines due to the DOJ investigation and concerns regarding Inari’s business overall. Likewise, Needham stated that the investigation will create an overhang on the stock and some near-term selling pressure on the Company’s shares and could take years to resolve.

On this news, Inari’s stock price fell $12.14 per share, or 20.84%, to close at $46.12 per share on February 29, 2024.

