Sprinklr, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sprinklr, Inc. ("Sprinklr" or the "Company") (NYSE: CXM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud.

On June 5, 2024, Sprinklr issued a press release “report[ing] financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024.” Among other items, Sprinklr provided full-year revenue guidance below expectations and second-quarter revenue guidance that fell short of consensus estimates. Sprinklr cited a soft demand environment with longer sales cycles and heightened budgetary scrutiny, and advised investors that it observed higher churn in its core product suites due to reduced marketing spend, elimination of programs, and seat reductions. Following the results, a D.A. Davidson analyst downgraded Sprinklr from Buy to Neutral, while Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprinklr from Overweight to Neutral.

On this news, Sprinklr’s stock price fell $1.64 per share, or 15.13%, to close at $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024.

