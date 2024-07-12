Neighbors Stepping Up as Salvation Army Ramps Up Service in Houston and Southeast Texas

Dallas, Texas (July 12, 2024) – Six Salvation Army mobile feeding units and eleven trained staff and volunteers from Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have come to the aid of those without power in Southeast Texas. Adding to the ten units from Texas, the team from The Salvation Army ALM Division is facilitating an increase in the daily serving capacity, with 23 feeding locations active on Thursday.

The structure of The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services allows for the rapid mobilization and assignment of additional assets and personnel, even across state lines, to support expanding disaster response efforts. The Salvation Army has moved quickly to add to the fleet of mobile kitchens and Rapid Response vehicles to meet the growing need for meals.

‘We are delighted to be here to help serve Hurricane Beryl survivors,” said Sophia from The Salvation Army in Mobile, Alabama. “We pray the food we will serve will provide nourishment and encouragement.”

“All disaster efforts start local and as the need increases, so does the scale of the response,” said Migues. “This is one of the many strengths of our structure and response model. At the peak of service after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas in 2017, there were 104 mobile feeding units and multiple Incident Management Teams serving in and around Houston from Salvation Army locations across the USA and Canada. The Texas Emergency Disaster Services team has been called on many occasions in recent years to support out-of-state disaster efforts. Our disaster slogan, ‘Hope Is On The Way’ characterizes our response; no matter where or what the disaster incident is, The Salvation Army will be there.”

Sixteen mobile feeding units and trained disaster teams, including the recent arrivals from Jackson, Biloxi, Birmingham and Baton Rouge, supported 23 service locations on Thursday. Feeding operations on Friday will take place in the following locations:

Shephard Community Center, 10251Main Street, Shephard

Ollies Bargain Outlet, 1711 East Houston Street, Cleveland

Plum Grove Community Center, 1680 County Road 2549, Cleveland

New Mt Calvary Baptist Church, 6051 Vasser Rd, Houston

Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston

Almendarez Community Center, 10918 Bentley Street, Houston

Houston Refinery, 751 95th Street, Houston

Shady Village Manufactured Home, 2304 Wichita Street, Pasadena

Wichita Mobile Home Park, 2201 Wichita Street, Pasadena

Jack Hartle Building, 318 San Jacinto Street, Liberty

Independence Hall Apartments, 6 Burress St, Houston

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 4812 Bennington Street, Houston

County Shelters in Conroe

Salvation Army Northwest Corps, 12507 Windfern Road, Houston

20730 Idle Glenn Roadway, New Caney (Neighborhood)

3641 Texas Hwy 150, New Waverly

Patton Village City Hall, 16940 Main Street, Splendora

12922 Becklin Lane, Houston

Kennedy Elementary School, 10200 Huntington Place Drive, Houston

Coldspring VFD, 20 Hill Ave, Coldspring

Brazoria County - Roaming in Freeport and Lake Jackson

Matagorda County - Palacios PD 405 Commerce St, Palacios

Brazoria County - Holiday Lakes Government Office, 195 N Texas Ave, Holiday Lakes and West Columbia City Hall 512 E Brazos Ave, West Columbia

Brazoria Fire Department, 202 N Brooks St, Brazoria

The Salvation Army has served 25,254 meals, 24,151 drinks, 6,003 snacks, 192 cases of MREs and made 3,358 Emotional and Spiritual Care contacts since service began on Tuesday, July 9 in affected communities across Houston and SE Texas.

