Minister Fajon concludes participation in NATO Summit in Washington

SLOVENIA, July 11 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon attended the NATO Summit in Washington. She, along with Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob and Defence Minister Marjan Šarec, participated in the event marking the 75th anniversary of the Alliance and the North Atlantic Council meetings in Allied, Indo-Pacific and NATO-Ukraine Council formats.
