Burgum: NASA astronaut James Buchli to be presented with Rough Rider Award on July 30 at UND

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that NASA astronaut James Buchli will be presented with the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award during a ceremony July 30 at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

Burgum announced Buchli as the 49th recipient of the Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest commendation for its citizens, on May 20. The award ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. July 30 in UND’s Robin Hall, 4275 University Ave., Grand Forks. A reception will follow.

Buchli (pronounced Buck-lee) was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2019, solidifying his legacy as one of the foremost figures in American space history. He has frequently returned to North Dakota, engaging with UND’s Space Studies program and inspiring future generations of aerospace professionals.

Born in New Rockford, Buchli became the first North Dakotan to fly in space and is a veteran of four space flights. He has orbited the Earth 319 times, traveled 7.74 million miles and spent more than 20 days in space. He was a distinguished Marine Corps aviator before becoming a NASA astronaut with a career marked by impeccable service and groundbreaking achievements.

In announcing him as a Rough Rider Award recipient, Burgum said Buchli’s distinguished career is a testament to perseverance, expertise and leadership.

“He flew on four space shuttle missions and participated in scientific experiments, satellite deployments and defense-related space operations of great importance to our country,” Burgum said. “An exceptional North Dakotan, Buchli is a great supporter of the UND Aerospace program and shares his experience and skills with aspiring students. As the first person born in North Dakota to visit space, he’s an example of just how far a North Dakotan can go.”

The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes present and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor upon North Dakota and its citizens. Established during the 1961 Dakota Territory Centennial, the award was initially given as an honorary rank of Colonel in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Riders. North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe and State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson both concurred with Burgum’s selection of Buchli for the Rough Rider Award.

A portrait of Buchli will be displayed in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame on the ground floor of the State Capitol in Bismarck.