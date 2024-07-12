Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date and Conference Call for 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its 2024 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. A conference call and live webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).
Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.
Participants are invited to register for expedited access to the conference call: Registration Link
- Upon registering, dial in details appear on screen and you will receive a calendar booking by email. Joining the call this way will bypass the operator and avoid any queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.
- If you prefer to speak with an operator, you may pre-register by calling Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274. It is recommended that you call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time if you are using an operator-assisted phone number.
The live webcast will be held at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Gw1wc4g5
The accompanying presentation of the 2024 second quarter financial results call and all related financial documents will be available after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at https://www.bird.ca/investors.
For further information contact:
T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or
W.R. Gingrich, CFO
Bird Construction Inc.
5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400
Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6
Phone: (905) 602-4122
investor.relations@bird.ca
About Bird Construction
Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca