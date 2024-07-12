Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date and Conference Call for 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its 2024 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. A conference call and live webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Participants are invited to register for expedited access to the conference call: Registration Link

Upon registering, dial in details appear on screen and you will receive a calendar booking by email. Joining the call this way will bypass the operator and avoid any queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.

If you prefer to speak with an operator, you may pre-register by calling Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274. It is recommended that you call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time if you are using an operator-assisted phone number.

The live webcast will be held at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Gw1wc4g5

The accompanying presentation of the 2024 second quarter financial results call and all related financial documents will be available after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

investor.relations@bird.ca

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca