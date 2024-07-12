Phone a friend: Five tips for making the most of a pre-season call with a wildlife biologist

Also check maps of the areas you’re curious about. Note the roads, towns, camping spots, and travel times between locations. Try to get a sense of the geography, meaning the elevation, terrain, vegetation, and presence of water on the landscape. And of course, familiarize yourself with hunting unit boundaries. The Hunt Planner on the Fish and Game website is a great place to start, and there are several satellite mapping software sites you can visit as well.

If you are hunting on public land, determine which agency (US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Dept. of Lands, etc) administers those lands. These agencies manage all use of public lands, including maintenance of roads and campgrounds. They often provide comprehensive and up to date maps available for purchase. Plenty can be learned by visiting their websites, such as the location of their local offices and the rules governing the lands they manage. It’s especially important to review all rules governing access and motor vehicle use on public lands.

Lastly, on the Fish and Game website you can find harvest statistics for each of Idaho’s 99 hunting units, as well as drawing odds for a particular controlled hunt. If you’re having trouble finding this information, call a Fish and Game office and they can direct you.

Plan your questions and write them down. Leave room for notes. What do you really need/want to know about the area you plan to hunt?

2. Temper your expectations

Be realistic about what you can gain from a discussion, and about the challenges of public land hunting. Take a hard look at the harvest statistics and you’ll realize the odds are stacked in favor of deer and elk.

Understand that biologists manage wildlife on a large geographic scale. So, while hunters need to focus on a particular drainage or mountain, that’s not generally how wildlife biologists think about game populations while conducting their duties.

A wildlife biologist can complement your knowledge (because you’ve done your homework) with useful information. Here are some things you can reasonably expect to learn:

A general understanding of seasonal movement patterns for game animals in a particular area. For example, where migratory animals (such as elk and deer) are generally found summer vs winter, and when they typically migrate.

Recent survey or research data on population abundance, winter survival, or related topics.

The types of habitats that are found in the area you’re researching. Some of this can be determined before you call, but a wildlife biologist can confirm and sometimes add to your findings.

The amount of hunting pressure that an area or hunting unit typically receives, and what access looks like in those areas.

A biologist might also be able to give you an idea of the trophy potential of a given area. This information can be gleaned to some degree in the harvest statistics, but a biologist might have an opinion to flesh that out. Or not, depending on the area. Keep in mind a couple things: First, everyone has a different idea of what constitutes a trophy. Second, while trophy animals may exist almost anywhere, older, larger animals are few and far between in any general (over-the-counter) hunt with public access.