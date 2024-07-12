DNREC Unveils Delaware’s First Publicly Available All-Terrain Wheelchair

Jared Towery, who became paraplegic at the First State Military Academy in 2021 while training for enlistment into the U.S. Marines, demoed the new Action Trackchair that will be used in Delaware State Parks. He is pictured with, from left to right, his grandmothers Linda Lopez and Joanna Wilson, East Coast Trackchairs Owners Chris and Wendy Caldwell delivered the Trackchair to White Clay Creek State Park (WCCSP), DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, WCCSP Superintendent Laura Lee and DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Ray Bivens.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control unveiled its new Action Trackchair an all-terrain wheelchair donated from the Ford Bronco Wild Fund June 12 at the Deerfield Clubhouse at White Clay Creek State Park. The event highlighted accessibility improvements statewide and featured the first publicly accessible all-terrain wheelchair available for public use in the state of Delaware.

Delaware was the recipient of a nationally competitive grant for one of seven AXIS model Trackchairs provided through the Bronco Wild Fund Access Grants and the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD).

The Action Trackchair enables individuals with mobility challenges to explore and enjoy the beauty of nature. It is the only all-terrain wheelchair on the market with the ability to bring the user into the standing position and can be driven while standing or sitting. Its “Tilt on the fly” feature allows for adjustable angles that fit each user’s preference. It can also be operated in mud, sand, snow and water.

“Like DNREC, the Bronco Wild Fund aims to connect people to the outdoors by increasing access, and the Trackchair does just that,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We are grateful to Ford for granting us this chair to allow even more visitors to the great outdoors.”

On hand to demonstrate the Action Trackchair’s features was Jared Towery, who became paraplegic at the First State Military Academy in 2021 while training for enlistment into the U.S. Marines. His grandmother, Linda Lopez, has become a tireless advocate for people with disabilities and accessibility upgrades throughout the state.

The division’s Strategic Plan includes a goal of adding or improving more than 70 accessible amenities in Delaware State Parks. These updates include mobility mats, beach wheelchairs, adaptive kayak launches, paved paths, accessible hunting stands, additional all-terrain wheelchairs and campsites specifically designed for individuals in wheelchairs.

The Bronco Wild Fund aims to responsibly connect people to the outdoors by increasing access, preservation, and stewardship of the great outdoors. Through collaboration with America’s State Parks and America’s State Park Foundation, Bronco Wild Fund targets projects and creates events that inspire and enhance outdoor recreation.

NASPD brings together state park leaders and professionals to foster collaboration, share best practices, and advocate for policies that support the sustainable management and enjoyment of each state’s treasured public lands.

The Action Trackchair will be housed at White Clay Creek State Park, which has the largest trail system in Delaware State Parks. To reserve the Action Trackchair for use in Delaware State Parks, call the White Clay Creek State Park Office at 302-368-6900.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###