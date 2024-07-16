NEW HOPE ARTS SCENE HEATS UP WITH LATEST CONTEMPORARY ART OPENING FOCUSED ON FIBER ART
Opening Night of New Hope Arts' Latest Fiber Exhibition. The exhibit is on view through August 18, 2024.
Exhibiting Fiber Artist Sandra Eliot standing amongst her art and other artist's work during the exhibit's opening night
The Exhibit Also Invites Fiber Arts Enthusiasts to the upcoming Community Engagement Series and to participate in the "Steps for Unity” ProjectNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a heatwave that sweept through the region, the temperature soared even higher with the bold visual stimuli at New Hope Arts Center with the launch of the "Structures and Constructions in Fiber" exhibition on on June 29th. The much-anticipated opening night captivated artists, art collectors, and patrons alike, as the reimagined art form was celebrated. The juried exhibit features over 80 original, contemporary fiber artworks from more than 30 artists across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The opening night also marked the first opportunity to view this remarkable collection and meet the artists behind the works. Guests enjoyed refreshments while mingling with fellow art enthusiasts, as the exhibit further resonated to unique art collectors, where each piece is available for purchase, ranging from $100 to nearly $20,000. Notable artists in various national and international collections include Marilyn Cowhill, Rita Romanova Gekht, Bojana Leznicki, Nelly Kouzmina, Susan Martin-Maffei, Michael Ross, Mary-Ann Sievert, and Katie Truk. For the complete list of participating artists, visit NewHopeArts.org.
Executive Director Christine Ramirez stated: "The Fiber Art Exhibit at New Hope Arts Center is a stunning showcase of creativity and craftsmanship. Each piece on display is a testament to our artists' incredible talent and a unique collectible that art enthusiasts can own and cherish. We're thrilled to offer all these extraordinary works for sale, allowing our patrons to bring a piece of this inspiring exhibit into their homes or offices."
“It was energizing to see and meet artists who are new to the New Hope Arts Center that our Fiber Exhibition drew in; the gallery was filled with tremendous enthusiasm and appreciation for the quality of this show” – stated curator Rita Gekht
Additionally, each Saturday and Sunday throughout the exhibition, Gekht will lead a community outreach and participation project titled "Steps for Unity." In partnership with the New Hope Solebury High School, this project is open to the public and offers a chance to observe and learn about fiber art and crocheting. Participants can see the artwork in action, engage with artists, and learn how to crochet, creating three-dimensional constructions of colorful ladders. The final art pieces will be displayed at the New Hope Solebury High School and will be later auctioned to benefit the Arts Center.
Announced recently is the new Community Engagement Series, and tickets are on sale now. The Community Engagement series offers interactive gallery talks and demonstrations by six participating artists. Seating is limited. The series provides an intimate glimpse into the artists' processes, journeys, and techniques. Learn more and purchase tickets by visiting NewHopeArts.org.
Community Engagement Series Schedule:
• Marilynn Cowgill & Katie Truk, Thursday, July 18, 6 - 7 pm
"The Search for Beauty: My Journey in Weaving" and "Wandering with Pantyhose" with Katie Truk.
• Michael J. Ross & Rita R. Gekht, Thursday, July 25, 6 - 7 pm
"Contemporary Quilts and Fabric Constructions" and "Design, Technique and Function in Tapestry Weaving."
• Susan Martin Maffei & Nelly Kouzmina, Thursday, August 1, 6 - 7 pm
"Weaving Narratives of Time and Place" and "Fall in Love with Felt."
The "Structures and Constructions in Fiber" exhibit is partially funded by a tourism grant from Visit Bucks County, emphasizing the importance of cultural events in promoting regional tourism and community engagement.
About New Hope Arts:
Founded in 2002, New Hope Arts is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to fostering creativity, community engagement, and cultural enrichment. Through exhibitions, events, and educational programs, New Hope Arts aims to celebrate and promote the diverse talents of artists while providing a vibrant space for artistic expression and appreciation. New Hope Arts is located at 2 Stockton Avenue, New Hope, PA. For more information: www.NewHopeArts.org 215-862-9606.
About New Hope, PA: Nestled along the picturesque Delaware River, New Hope, Pennsylvania, is a vibrant arts, culture, and history hub. Known for its scenic charm and located just over an hour from both New York City and Philadelphia, New Hope offers an eclectic array of shopping, riverside dining, and cultural attractions.
The town's rich heritage dates back over 200 years, to when it was established initially as Coryell's Ferry. The 60-mile canal that cuts through downtown New Hope is central to its historical narrative. It features four original locks and the meticulously restored Locktender's House, illustrating the town's pivotal role in regional commerce and transportation. Visitors can delve into this storied past through walking tours offered by the New Hope Historical Society, including a visit to the Parry Mansion, erected in 1784 by town founder Benjamin Parry. A cornerstone of New Hope's cultural landscape is the Bucks County Playhouse. Constructed in the early 20th century, this iconic theater has seen performances by illustrious figures such as Grace Kelly and Dick Van Dyke, contributing to the town's reputation as a cradle of American theater.
Today, New Hope thrives as a culinary destination, with top-notch chefs introducing a palette of global flavors. This small town, rich in history and artistic spirit, is a testament to the enduring appeal of American cultural heritage, drawing visitors and residents to its charming and vibrant streets.
