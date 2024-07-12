Shape Premier Paver Restoration Company, Seacoast Driveways, Launches Niche Franchise Opportunity Nationwide
The unique franchise is seeking franchisees across the U.S., with a focus on initial expansion within the Southeast.
Seacoast Driveways, a premier paver restoration company specializing in driveways, pool decking, sidewalk, and patio restoration, enhancement, and protection, has just announced the launch of its nationwide franchise opportunity.
— Founder and CEO Dominick Biangone
The move to expand is spearheaded by Founder and CEO Dominick Biangone. Biangone aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to enter the lucrative $700+ billion home improvement market with the help and support of the company’s proven franchise model.
"I wanted to provide a great opportunity for others who may desire to take control of their professional fate," commented Biangone. "Most aspiring entrepreneurs don’t have the full set of skills needed for success and therefore struggle through trial and error, which is costly, leading to high failure rates for startups. We can greatly increase their chances of success by providing proven systems, personalized training, strong support, and experienced leadership."
Seacoast Driveways is initially focusing its franchise expansion within the Southeast, targeting regions in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.
"Seacoast Driveways provides a niche service in a multi-billion dollar industry at a low initial investment with high-profit margins and a recurring revenue stream," Biangone added. "Our ideal clientele are affluent homeowners who understand and appreciate the importance and value of our incredibly unique services. We have experienced entrepreneurial leadership, personalized training and support, strong marketing concepts, and many available territories."
With a deep ownership background as a serial entrepreneur and accredited independent business consultant, Biangone brings a wealth of experience and a proven business formula to Seacoast Driveways' franchisees.
"You don’t have to go it alone," Biangone emphasized. "I would love the opportunity to help you reach your professional and financial goals."
All franchisees benefit from Seacoast Driveways' established brand reputation, streamlined operational processes, and extensive support network. Initial and ongoing training is also included with every franchise agreement.
For more information about Seacoast Driveways and their ownership opportunities, visit www.seacoastdriveways.com/franchise.
About Seacoast Driveways
The technicians at Seacoast Driveways have been involved in installing and repairing paver, brick, concrete, and tabby hardscapes for more than two decades, and have now turned their attention to restoring these existing structures. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, this niche service continues to wow its clients, transforming faded pavers into vibrant, aesthetically pleasing areas for homeowners and business owners. Learn more about Seacoast Driveways by visiting their website at www.seacoastdriveways.com.
Dominick N. Biangone
Seacoast Driveways
info@seacoastdriveways.com