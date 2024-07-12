Governor Hochul Announces Major Capital Region Infrastructure Projects to Improve Rail Service and Boost Economic Development

Livingston Avenue Bridge Construction

A new seven-span, lift-type bridge meeting modern standards for height, width and speeds will be constructed just south of the existing bridge. It will also be wider and designed to carry heavier freight train loads, as well as two passenger trains at the same time. The structure will also be able to handle taller rail cars, allowing for more freight, and will more reliably accommodate marine traffic on the Hudson River.

The project will also create a separated shared-use path that will provide a much-needed crossing over the Hudson River for pedestrians and cyclists, providing easy connections to the Albany Skyway, the Empire State Trail, the future Rensselaer Riverwalk - a portion of which is being constructed as part of this project – and other area attractions. Replacement of the bridge is being funded as part of the historic, $33 billion, five-year New York State Department of Transportation Capital Plan and is a signature project exemplifying Governor Hochul’s commitment to investing in projects that reconnect communities, enhance quality of life and foster growth and economic opportunity for all New Yorkers.

The anticipated completion of this project is in the summer of 2028. The new bridge will be constructed alongside the existing structure before shifting train traffic to the new bridge upon its completion. The current Livingston Avenue Bridge will remain in use until that time, thus limiting disruptions before being removed.

In addition to funding from the capital plan, NYSDOT also continues to seek federal competitive grant funding for the Livingston Avenue Bridge project under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The original structure over the Hudson River opened in 1865 and its original piles were used in the construction of the current Livingston Avenue Bridge in 1901. The bridge, owned by CSX and leased to Amtrak, is nearing the end of its serviceable life and does not meet current standards related to load, speed, and height clearance; forcing passenger and freight trains operating over the bridge to abide by weight and speed restrictions. This also limits the types of carriages and freight that can traverse the span. As a result, the two-track bridge can be used only by one train at a time at maximum speeds of 15 mph, contributing to delays in the movement of freight and passengers throughout New York State. The current service across the bridge includes twelve Amtrak passenger trains and roughly two to six freight trains (Canadian Pacific Railway and CSX) daily. The bridge is a critical link for passenger rail service – as no detour is available without creating substantial delays, upwards of 2.5 hours.

Central Warehouse Award

The $10 million award through the eighth round of the Restore New York Communities Initiative will be allocated to the County of Albany to facilitate the safe demolition of the building, allowing the property to be developed in a way that benefits the community and boosts the economy. Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, helping to remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns, and generate economic opportunity in communities statewide. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls and increase the local tax base. The remainder of the round eight awards will be announced in the coming days.