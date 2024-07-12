Long Island Beach Shark Monitoring Update

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on measures to monitor for sharks and other marine life at beaches at state parks on Long Island this summer. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation added and renewed surveillance capability earlier this summer, including more drones and drone operators at beaches at state parks on Long Island. Following the first shark sighting of the summer at Rockaway Beach, Governor Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to follow safety protocols and listen to local authorities when planning a trip to the beach.

“This summer, we expanded shark surveillance at our beautiful Long Island beaches to help ensure New Yorkers can safely cool down in the ocean and enjoy the sunshine,” Governor Hochul said. “After the first shark sighting of the season, I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

In May, Governor Hochul announced State Parks expanded shark surveillance capabilities this summer, which includes:

Five additional drones at beaches at state parks on Long Island for a total of 22 drones.

12 additional drone pilots at beaches at state parks on Long Island among operations staff, lifeguards and Park Police, for a total of 41.

One drone assigned to Park Police, which is a large enterprise drone with thermal imaging, laser range finding, and high-quality cameras to allow for night-time surveillance and patrols in adverse weather conditions. This drone can also drop personal flotation devices in emergencies.

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “New York State Park Police, lifeguards, and park staff are continually monitoring State Park beaches with regular drone patrols, as well as scanning the ocean waters. Through Governor Hochul’s initiatives, these drones and training of our staff has been critical to keep our swimmers as safe as we possibly can. We are now more vigilant than ever, and look forward to further assisting communities to watch over their waters with the drone grant program.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Sharks are important species in our marine environment, and while human-shark interactions remain rare in New York, Governor Hochul’s investments in beach monitoring and public education continue to help reduce risks this summer. DEC reminds all visitors to follow shark safety guidance while enjoying our world-class marine ecosystems.”

Sightings of shark activity in the nearshore ocean waters is expected to increase during the summer months through September. Humans assume risk whenever they enter any wild environment, whether on land or in the water. Although it is impossible to eliminate risk altogether, ocean users can modify their behavior to minimize potential interactions with sharks and reduce overall risk. When in the ocean, DEC encourages New Yorkers to be aware of their surroundings and follow DEC's shark safety guidelines to minimize the potential for negative interactions with sharks:

Avoid areas with seals;

Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds;

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn;

Avoid murky water;

Swim, paddle, and surf in groups;

Stay close to shore, where feet can touch the bottom; and

Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and park staff.

Sharks have existed in New York's marine waters for millions of years. Today there are more than 13 shark species that migrate through New York's marine waters each year. Each shark species has unique habitat and food preferences and plays an important role in maintaining a healthy and balanced marine ecosystem. Sharks can prevent other species from monopolizing limited resources and degrading the marine environment. The presence of sharks in New York's marine waters is a positive sign of a healthy marine ecosystem.

Learn more about sharks in New York State.

When there are shark sightings and/or interactions at State Parks beaches, swimming is suspended, and all bathers are cleared from the water. Swimming is allowed to resume at least one hour after the last sighting. State Park lifeguards, Park Police and park staff stay on high alert and patrol the waters for dangerous marine life.

In addition, the Long Island Coastal Awareness Group, comprised of more than 200 individuals from municipalities, agencies, and private beach operators stretching from Queens through Long Island, is notified so they may take appropriate action in their respective jurisdictions. On May 8, 2024, State Parks and DEC’s Division of Marine Resources held a meeting with more than 65 representatives of agencies and municipalities from the coastal awareness group to provide a briefing regarding dangerous marine life. In addition to representatives of New York State Parks and DEC, presentations were made by Stony Brook University and the Wildlife Conservation Society. New York State Park Police representatives also gave a drone presentation.